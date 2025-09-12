Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's Manipur Visit Amidst 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur, asserting that the leader is sidestepping the major national issue of electoral malpractice, referred to as 'vote Chori'. While acknowledging the potential positives of the visit, Gandhi claims that citizens nationwide are branding the Prime Minister as 'Vote Chor'.

Speaking to the press in Gujarat, Gandhi emphasized that although the move to travel to the violence-hit Manipur is commendable, the focus should remain on widespread electoral concerns. According to Gandhi, ongoing issues like the manipulation of election mandates in Haryana and Maharashtra are more pressing, with public sentiment increasingly describing them as acts of 'vote theft'.

In related news, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the Prime Minister's trip set for September 13, labeling it as disrespectful to the people of Manipur due to its brevity. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi plans an impactful round of visits from September 13 to 15, covering multiple states to initiate and inaugurate significant projects valued at Rs 71,850 crore, as per official reports.