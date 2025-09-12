Left Menu

Imamoglu's Legal Battle: A Threat to Erdogan?

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces legal charges over alleged fraudulent university diploma acquisition, leading to widespread protests in Turkiye. As a main opposition figure, his conviction could endanger his presidential bid against President Erdogan. The government refutes claims that the charges are politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:18 IST
Istanbul's political landscape is in turbulence as Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu stands trial in a prison courtroom for allegedly acquiring his university diploma fraudulently. The case, which prompted significant nationwide protests, raises questions about the future of the opposition against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu, eyed as a strong contender against Erdogan, received a suspension of his diploma in March this year.

The prosecution demands a prison sentence for Imamoglu, condemning him for alleged document forgery. If convicted, he may face both incarceration and a political ban, obstructing his path to potentially challenge Erdogan in future elections. Meanwhile, his arrest triggered massive protests, the largest Turkiye has seen in over a decade, as students and supporters rallied for his release.

Imamoglu's case is part of a broader government move, according to his party, to suppress the opposition. However, the state maintains that Turkiye's judiciary operates independently. In related developments, a court ruling is anticipated which could potentially destabilize the opposition CHP party by annulling its 2023 Congress, sparking further political chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

