Maratha Reservation Controversy Intensifies after Tragic Suicide

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange criticized the Maharashtra government following the suicide of Bharat Karad, a 35-year-old from the OBC community. Karad feared Marathas getting Kunbi caste certificates might eliminate OBC reservations. Jarange urged against suicide and said political motives are escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:29 IST
The Maratha reservation movement has reached a critical juncture as its leader, Manoj Jarange, publicly blamed the Maharashtra government for the tragic suicide of a 35-year-old man from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. The incident has sparked renewed tensions between the Maratha and OBC communities over reservation policies.

Bharat Karad, a resident of Vandagiri village, allegedly ended his life by jumping into the Manjra river. Karad reportedly feared that the recent Government Resolution, allowing Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, would ultimately dissolve existing OBC reservations. His family expressed that Karad was deeply troubled by these developments.

Jarange, speaking from his village in Jalna district, called for calm and implored young people from both communities to reject suicide as a solution. He accused the government of creating a climate of despair and singled out NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, an OBC leader, for opposing Maratha inclusion in the OBC category. Jarange reiterated the demand for Maratha rights while rejecting other reservation classifications that exceed a 50 percent cap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

