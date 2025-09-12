Left Menu

NDPP to Convene General Convention on Merger with NPF

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has decided to hold a General Convention to deliberate on its proposed merger with the Naga Peoples Front (NPF). The decision came after a Central Executive Board meeting, where pivotal leaders discussed the offer from NPF, underscoring democratic protocols.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) announced plans to hold a General Convention to make a final decision on its proposed merger with the Naga Peoples Front (NPF). This resolution was reached after a pivotal meeting of the NDPP Central Executive Board (CEB) on Friday.

The meeting was led by Secretary General Abu Metha and witnessed the participation of top brass, including NDPP President Chingwang Konyak and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, among others. Discussions revolved around the resolution by the NPF Central Executive Council and a merger offer from the NPF Secretary General.

While the NDPP Parliamentary Board has expressed a positive reception to the merger offer, the CEB emphasized adherence to constitutional and democratic methods. It resolved to organize a General Convention where the party's constituents would democratically finalize the merger plans. The NDPP President has been tasked to organize this critical event.

