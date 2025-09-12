Left Menu

India's Ascending Role in the Evolving Global Order

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav emphasized India's emerging influence in the shifting global order amid the decline of Western liberalization. At a book launch event, he highlighted challenges like AI and climate change, noting the rise of multipolarity over multilateralism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:56 IST
Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, at the launch of his new book, highlighted India's prospective leadership in a world adjusting to diminishing Western liberalization.

Madhav addressed the decline of multilateralism and the rise of multipolarity, stressing the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and climate change.

The event, attended by notable figures such as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, underscored India's potential pivotal role in the 21st-century global dynamics.

