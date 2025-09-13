Left Menu

Sushila Karki's Historic Rise as Nepal's First Woman PM

Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice, becomes Nepal's first woman interim Prime Minister, ending political chaos triggered by social media protests. Karki's government aims to hold elections in six months. The 'Gen Z' protests highlight corruption and apathy, urging systemic change. India's positive stance on the new government fosters regional optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:19 IST
Sushila Karki's Historic Rise as Nepal's First Woman PM
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki made history on Friday night, becoming Nepal's first woman to assume the role of Prime Minister over an interim government. Her appointment comes after widespread political instability sparked by a social media ban provoked national unrest.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath to the 73-year-old Karki, three days after the resignation of K P Sharma Oli from the Prime Minister's position following some of the worst civil unrest the country has seen in decades. The new caretaker administration is tasked with holding parliamentary elections within the next half year.

India has welcomed Karki's new government, expressing hope that it will bring peace and stability as it works closely with Nepal. The movement, led by 'Gen Z' protesters, aims to address issues such as corruption, political disorder, and apathy towards citizens, escalating from a protest against social media restrictions into broader demands for political accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

 Global
2
Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

 Global
4
High Tensions at U.N.: NATO Allies Respond to Russian Drone Incursion

High Tensions at U.N.: NATO Allies Respond to Russian Drone Incursion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025