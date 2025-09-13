Sushila Karki's Historic Rise as Nepal's First Woman PM
Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice, becomes Nepal's first woman interim Prime Minister, ending political chaos triggered by social media protests. Karki's government aims to hold elections in six months. The 'Gen Z' protests highlight corruption and apathy, urging systemic change. India's positive stance on the new government fosters regional optimism.
Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki made history on Friday night, becoming Nepal's first woman to assume the role of Prime Minister over an interim government. Her appointment comes after widespread political instability sparked by a social media ban provoked national unrest.
President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath to the 73-year-old Karki, three days after the resignation of K P Sharma Oli from the Prime Minister's position following some of the worst civil unrest the country has seen in decades. The new caretaker administration is tasked with holding parliamentary elections within the next half year.
India has welcomed Karki's new government, expressing hope that it will bring peace and stability as it works closely with Nepal. The movement, led by 'Gen Z' protesters, aims to address issues such as corruption, political disorder, and apathy towards citizens, escalating from a protest against social media restrictions into broader demands for political accountability.
