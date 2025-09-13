Sushila Karki's Historic Rise as Nepal's First Woman PM

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki made history on Friday night, becoming Nepal's first woman to assume the role of Prime Minister over an interim government. Her appointment comes after widespread political instability sparked by a social media ban provoked national unrest.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath to the 73-year-old Karki, three days after the resignation of K P Sharma Oli from the Prime Minister's position following some of the worst civil unrest the country has seen in decades. The new caretaker administration is tasked with holding parliamentary elections within the next half year.

India has welcomed Karki's new government, expressing hope that it will bring peace and stability as it works closely with Nepal. The movement, led by 'Gen Z' protesters, aims to address issues such as corruption, political disorder, and apathy towards citizens, escalating from a protest against social media restrictions into broader demands for political accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)