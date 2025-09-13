Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has drafted a proposal to send 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to assist with law enforcement in the state's urban centers, according to Pentagon documents reviewed by the Washington Post.

This move comes as President Trump focuses on crime, despite falling violent crime rates in multiple U.S. cities. His policies targeting Democratic-led areas have prompted protests, such as the recent demonstration in Washington D.C.

The Pentagon's plan, yet to be approved at the federal or state level, aims to supplement local authorities by providing additional personnel and support in high-crime neighborhoods, though the start date remains unspecified.