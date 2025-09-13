Left Menu

Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration proposed deploying 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops for law enforcement in urban centers. The plan, under review, aims to supplement crime-fighting efforts in cities like New Orleans. Amid reduced crime rates nationally, Trump's approach has faced protests and requires state approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has drafted a proposal to send 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to assist with law enforcement in the state's urban centers, according to Pentagon documents reviewed by the Washington Post.

This move comes as President Trump focuses on crime, despite falling violent crime rates in multiple U.S. cities. His policies targeting Democratic-led areas have prompted protests, such as the recent demonstration in Washington D.C.

The Pentagon's plan, yet to be approved at the federal or state level, aims to supplement local authorities by providing additional personnel and support in high-crime neighborhoods, though the start date remains unspecified.

