Pentagon Cuts Senator Kelly's Military Pay Amid Controversy

The Pentagon has announced plans to reduce U.S. Senator Mark Kelly's military retirement pay over allegations of 'reckless misconduct.' According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Kelly, a decorated Navy veteran and retired captain, is accused of urging military personnel to refuse illegal orders.

This move, seen as a significant step by the Trump administration, includes attaching a formal letter of censure to Kelly's military record. The allegations have sparked controversy, given Kelly's distinguished career as a Navy pilot and his role as a former NASA astronaut.

Kelly currently serves as a Democratic Senator for Arizona. The decision to cut his retirement benefits highlights tensions between Kelly and the administration, raising questions about the implications for civil-military relations.

