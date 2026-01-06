Left Menu

Pentagon Cuts Senator Kelly's Military Pay Amid Controversy

The U.S. Pentagon plans to reduce Senator Mark Kelly's military retirement pay due to allegations of 'reckless misconduct.' Kelly, an Arizona Senator and ex-Navy captain, allegedly urged troops to resist illegal orders. The Pentagon also aims to attach a letter of censure to Kelly's military record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:30 IST
Pentagon Cuts Senator Kelly's Military Pay Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has announced plans to reduce U.S. Senator Mark Kelly's military retirement pay over allegations of 'reckless misconduct.' According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Kelly, a decorated Navy veteran and retired captain, is accused of urging military personnel to refuse illegal orders.

This move, seen as a significant step by the Trump administration, includes attaching a formal letter of censure to Kelly's military record. The allegations have sparked controversy, given Kelly's distinguished career as a Navy pilot and his role as a former NASA astronaut.

Kelly currently serves as a Democratic Senator for Arizona. The decision to cut his retirement benefits highlights tensions between Kelly and the administration, raising questions about the implications for civil-military relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

 India
2
India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
4
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026