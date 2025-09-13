Nepal's First Woman PM: A New Dawn for Women's Empowerment
Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice, became Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister. Her appointment as interim PM is a landmark in women's empowerment and ends the political deadlock following nationwide protests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations, emphasizing the importance of her role in Nepal’s future peace and prosperity.
13-09-2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, on her appointment, declaring it an exemplary instance of women's empowerment.
Addressing a rally in Manipur, Modi expressed his confidence in Karki's ability to bring peace, stability, and prosperity to Nepal. Her appointment emerged after the political impasse incited by widespread protests that opposed a social media ban.
Sushila Karki, a figure lauded for her integrity and straightforwardness, is a former Chief Justice who studied at Banaras Hindu University. Her leadership marks a new chapter for Nepal amid recent unrest.
