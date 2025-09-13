Nepal's First Woman PM: A New Dawn for Women's Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, on her appointment, declaring it an exemplary instance of women's empowerment.

Addressing a rally in Manipur, Modi expressed his confidence in Karki's ability to bring peace, stability, and prosperity to Nepal. Her appointment emerged after the political impasse incited by widespread protests that opposed a social media ban.

Sushila Karki, a figure lauded for her integrity and straightforwardness, is a former Chief Justice who studied at Banaras Hindu University. Her leadership marks a new chapter for Nepal amid recent unrest.