Narendra Modi Champions Peace in Conflict-Weary Manipur

Indian PM Narendra Modi visited Manipur, advocating peace amid ongoing ethnic violence. The conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has caused over 260 deaths and displaced 60,000 people since May 2023. Modi unveiled development projects worth nearly $1 billion and urged communities to pursue peace and dialogue.

In a significant move to quell ongoing unrest, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in the conflict-torn state of Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed over 260 lives in two years. Addressing the affected communities, Modi inaugurated development projects worth nearly $1 billion.

The violence in Manipur, primarily between the Hindu Meitei and Christian Kuki tribes, has displaced over 60,000 people since May 2023. Criticism over the federal government's handling of the situation prompted Modi to meet with displaced individuals and emphasize the need for peaceful dialogue between communities.

During his visit to Imphal and Churachandpur, Modi announced the government's support for constructing 7,000 homes for displaced families, while urging unity and brotherhood. The state leadership has been under scrutiny, following the resignation of Manipur's chief official, Biren Singh, in February. The region is now under federal control.

