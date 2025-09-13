Narendra Modi Champions Peace in Conflict-Weary Manipur

In a significant move to quell ongoing unrest, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in the conflict-torn state of Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed over 260 lives in two years. Addressing the affected communities, Modi inaugurated development projects worth nearly $1 billion.

The violence in Manipur, primarily between the Hindu Meitei and Christian Kuki tribes, has displaced over 60,000 people since May 2023. Criticism over the federal government's handling of the situation prompted Modi to meet with displaced individuals and emphasize the need for peaceful dialogue between communities.

During his visit to Imphal and Churachandpur, Modi announced the government's support for constructing 7,000 homes for displaced families, while urging unity and brotherhood. The state leadership has been under scrutiny, following the resignation of Manipur's chief official, Biren Singh, in February. The region is now under federal control.

