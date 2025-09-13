Nepal's Political Turmoil: Historic First Woman PM Amidst Protests
Amidst political turmoil and violent protests, Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives, paving the way for elections on March 5. Sushila Karki, the first woman prime minister, was sworn in after K P Sharma Oli resigned. Despite criticism, the president urged cooperation for peaceful elections.
Nepal is witnessing a pivotal political shift as President Ramchandra Paudel dissolves the House of Representatives, announcing March 5 as the date for fresh elections. This decision follows a week of violent protests, resulting in the abrupt resignation of K P Sharma Oli.
In a historic move, Sushila Karki has assumed the role of Nepal's first woman prime minister. Her appointment comes amidst significant public unrest, primarily driven by protests against social media bans and alleged cases of corruption within the government led by her predecessor, Oli.
While President Paudel has emphasized the importance of these elections for sustaining Nepal's democratic framework, his decision has been met with strong opposition. Major political parties and legal bodies claim it undermines democracy, signaling a challenging road ahead for Karki's leadership.
