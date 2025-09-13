Left Menu

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Historic First Woman PM Amidst Protests

Amidst political turmoil and violent protests, Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives, paving the way for elections on March 5. Sushila Karki, the first woman prime minister, was sworn in after K P Sharma Oli resigned. Despite criticism, the president urged cooperation for peaceful elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:02 IST
Nepal's Political Turmoil: Historic First Woman PM Amidst Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is witnessing a pivotal political shift as President Ramchandra Paudel dissolves the House of Representatives, announcing March 5 as the date for fresh elections. This decision follows a week of violent protests, resulting in the abrupt resignation of K P Sharma Oli.

In a historic move, Sushila Karki has assumed the role of Nepal's first woman prime minister. Her appointment comes amidst significant public unrest, primarily driven by protests against social media bans and alleged cases of corruption within the government led by her predecessor, Oli.

While President Paudel has emphasized the importance of these elections for sustaining Nepal's democratic framework, his decision has been met with strong opposition. Major political parties and legal bodies claim it undermines democracy, signaling a challenging road ahead for Karki's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

 India
2
Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

 India
3
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
4
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025