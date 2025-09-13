Protests Erupt in Manipur Amid Prime Minister's Visit

Activists from the youth wings of the Congress and the Manipur Peoples' Party (MPP) staged strong demonstrations near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's venue in Imphal on Saturday, decrying the visit as a 'political ploy' as tensions continue in the turbulent state.

The MPP Youth Front, holding placards, voiced their opposition outside the party office, alleging that Modi's presence offered no tangible solutions for restoring peace. Meanwhile, Modi inaugurated several development projects nearby.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam later criticized Modi for not addressing Manipur's crisis adequately or providing plans for the resettlement of internally displaced persons, echoing concerns by other local leaders.