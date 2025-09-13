Left Menu

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki on her historic appointment, recognizing it as a significant stride for women empowerment. Modi highlights the enduring India-Nepal friendship and reaffirms support during Nepal's political transition, while applauding Nepali citizens for upholding democratic values amidst unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, upon her historic appointment, dubbing it as 'a shining example of women empowerment'.

While addressing a rally in Imphal, Manipur, Modi hailed the sustained friendship between India and Nepal, emphasizing their shared history, culture, and faith. He assured Nepal of India's unwavering support during this transitional phase.

Furthermore, Modi applauded the resilience of the Nepali people, who have maintained democratic principles despite recent tumult, and expressed confidence in Sushila Karki's leadership to usher in peace and prosperity in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

