Vijay's Political Campaign Kick-off: A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay launched his state-wide political campaign in Tiruchirappalli, targeting both the Centre and DMK government. Despite technical issues and audio glitches, Vijay emphasized his intention to serve the people and criticized both local and national political parties for not fulfilling promises.
- Country:
- India
Actor Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, faced audio issues during the launch of his state-wide campaign in Tiruchirappalli, drawing thousands of supporters. Despite technological hiccups, Vijay focused on criticizing both the Centre and the DMK government, asserting his commitment to serve the people rather than seek personal gain.
Launched ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Vijay's campaign, 'I am coming,' seeks to spotlight the DMK government's unfulfilled promises and denounce the BJP-led Centre's electoral and governance strategies. His campaign vehicle, bearing portraits of iconic Dravidian leaders, reflects Vijay's aspiration to drive transformative political change in the state.
Stressing a Tamil Nadu free from hunger and corruption, Vijay accused the DMK of deception and expressed skepticism towards the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' agenda, which he claims undermines democracy. Despite criticisms from political adversaries, Vijay continues to attract massive public support across regions.