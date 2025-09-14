Left Menu

Unite the Kingdom: A New Wave of Right-Wing Patriotism in Britain

Over 100,000 protesters rallied in central London, led by Tommy Robinson in one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in the UK. Attendees carried British flags, chanted anti-immigrant slogans, and faced police efforts to control the unexpected size and violence of the crowd. Immigration persists as a dominant political concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 02:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a massive demonstration that took London by storm, over 100,000 protesters marched through the city, brandishing British flags and resisting police intervention, making it one of the UK's largest right-wing rallies in recent history. Organized by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, the 'Unite the Kingdom' protest attracted approximately 110,000 people.

The scale of the demonstration caught London's Metropolitan Police off guard, with authorities describing the event as too vast to contain within the approved route in Whitehall. Efforts to manage the crowd were met with violence, with officers subjected to kicking and punching, amidst a barrage of bottles and flares. The police reported 26 injuries and 25 arrests.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist vowed swift action against those responsible for the disorder. Amid heightened tensions over immigration, the rally featured slogans critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with participants donning American and Israeli symbols. Robinson called for a cultural revolution, as immigration issues overshadow economic concerns in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

