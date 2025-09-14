Rising Tensions: Turkiye on Edge Over Israeli Strikes in Qatar

An Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas officials in Qatar has raised alarms in Turkiye, highlighting Ankara's concern over potentially becoming an Israeli target.

Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk warned Israel's aggressive actions, like those in Qatar, could destabilize the region, affecting Turkiye and beyond. The formerly strong diplomatic ties between Israel and Turkiye have deteriorated significantly, especially in light of the ongoing Gaza conflict, exacerbated by the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault in southern Israel.

Turkiye's military build-up, coupled with its diplomatic efforts, seeks to balance deterrence and dialogue in mitigating risks of direct conflict with Israel. As tensions rise, Turkiye's foreign policy strategy remains under scrutiny, particularly in the context of its regional influence and alliance with Palestinian groups.