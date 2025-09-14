Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Turkiye on Edge Over Israeli Strikes in Qatar

Turkiye is growing anxious about becoming a target after an Israeli strike on Hamas officials in Qatar. Despite past strong ties, relations between Israel and Turkiye are strained. Ankara fears Israel's military actions could extend into Turkish territories, jeopardizing its stance in regional politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas officials in Qatar has raised alarms in Turkiye, highlighting Ankara's concern over potentially becoming an Israeli target.

Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk warned Israel's aggressive actions, like those in Qatar, could destabilize the region, affecting Turkiye and beyond. The formerly strong diplomatic ties between Israel and Turkiye have deteriorated significantly, especially in light of the ongoing Gaza conflict, exacerbated by the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault in southern Israel.

Turkiye's military build-up, coupled with its diplomatic efforts, seeks to balance deterrence and dialogue in mitigating risks of direct conflict with Israel. As tensions rise, Turkiye's foreign policy strategy remains under scrutiny, particularly in the context of its regional influence and alliance with Palestinian groups.

