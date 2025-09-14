Shiv Sena Denied: Jantar Mantar Protest Halted Amid India-Pakistan Cricket Clash

In a recent decision, the Delhi Police has denied Shiv Sena (UBT) permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against the forthcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. The denial was attributed to the late submission of the protest application, which violated existing guidelines.

This match, taking place in Dubai, marks the first encounter between the rival nations since military tensions in May. Opposition parties have condemned the match, arguing it insults the memory of victims from the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, as well as Indian soldiers killed in action.

Despite the setback in securing protest permission, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders remain determined to highlight their concerns. Uddhav Thackeray has announced 'Sindoor' protests across Maharashtra, while Mangat Ram Munde, head of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Delhi, emphasized their commitment to law-abiding, peaceful expressions of dissent.