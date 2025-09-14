Left Menu

Shiv Sena Denied: Jantar Mantar Protest Halted Amid India-Pakistan Cricket Clash

The Delhi Police declined Shiv Sena (UBT) permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, citing late submission of application. The match has drawn criticism from opposition parties, calling it disrespectful to terror attack victims and soldiers. Shiv Sena (UBT) plans peaceful demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:05 IST
In a recent decision, the Delhi Police has denied Shiv Sena (UBT) permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against the forthcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. The denial was attributed to the late submission of the protest application, which violated existing guidelines.

This match, taking place in Dubai, marks the first encounter between the rival nations since military tensions in May. Opposition parties have condemned the match, arguing it insults the memory of victims from the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, as well as Indian soldiers killed in action.

Despite the setback in securing protest permission, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders remain determined to highlight their concerns. Uddhav Thackeray has announced 'Sindoor' protests across Maharashtra, while Mangat Ram Munde, head of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Delhi, emphasized their commitment to law-abiding, peaceful expressions of dissent.

