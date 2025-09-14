Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP Over India-Pakistan Match Amid Tensions

In a stern critique on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted the BJP regarding the Asia Cup match in Dubai, branding them as a 'partner of Pakistan'.

Yadav made his remarks in response to journalists' inquiries about the calls for an India-Pakistan cricket match boycott following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam.

'This question should be directed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once famously claimed vermilion (sindoor) flows in his veins,' Yadav asserted.

'The BJP appears to forge an alliance with Pakistan, preferring to spark military conflicts and delay treaties, before abruptly deciding on ceasefires. Their agreement to the cricket match seems self-serving,' he added.

Post the tragic attack in Pahalgam, which claimed over 20 lives, the BJP-led central government had announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)