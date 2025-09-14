Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Protest Against India-Pakistan Cricket Tie

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protested against the Central government's decision to allow India-Pakistan cricket matches despite recent terror attacks. They criticized the BJP for engaging with Pakistan and burned an effigy at BJP's Sidhi office, citing double standards in the government's stance against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:06 IST
Shiv Sena's Protest Against India-Pakistan Cricket Tie
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) activists staged a demonstration on Sunday against the Central government, criticizing its approval of the India-Pakistan cricket match amid tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. In a symbolic protest, they burned an effigy outside the BJP's Sidhi district office.

Vivek Pandey, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s MP vice president, accused the government of hypocrisy. He condemned the administration for engaging with Pakistan, despite terrorists having killed 26 people on April 22 in Pahalgam, which resulted in the initiation of Operation Sindoor.

Amidst the protests, Pandey quoted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who opposed the cricket match due to ongoing tensions. The Indian government permits matches at multinational events but has prohibited bilateral sports engagements with Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

 Global
2
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom
3
Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections Delay

Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections D...

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unfold

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unf...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025