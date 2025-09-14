Shiv Sena's Protest Against India-Pakistan Cricket Tie

Shiv Sena (UBT) activists staged a demonstration on Sunday against the Central government, criticizing its approval of the India-Pakistan cricket match amid tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. In a symbolic protest, they burned an effigy outside the BJP's Sidhi district office.

Vivek Pandey, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s MP vice president, accused the government of hypocrisy. He condemned the administration for engaging with Pakistan, despite terrorists having killed 26 people on April 22 in Pahalgam, which resulted in the initiation of Operation Sindoor.

Amidst the protests, Pandey quoted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who opposed the cricket match due to ongoing tensions. The Indian government permits matches at multinational events but has prohibited bilateral sports engagements with Pakistan.