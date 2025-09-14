Bolsonaro's Brief Hospital Visit Amid Tumultuous Legal Battleground

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, briefly exited house arrest to undergo a medical procedure at a nearby hospital in Brasilia. This marks his first appearance since receiving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup, as decided by the Supreme Court.

Amid heightened security and police escorts, Bolsonaro was temporarily released for skin lesion treatments, a decision granted by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The trip prompted significant criticism from his son Carlos and drew crowds of supporters demanding amnesty.

The ruling has spurred international attention, notably affecting US-Brazil relations after US President Trump enacted tariffs, while Brazil's government denounced such foreign interventions, emphasizing their judicial independence.