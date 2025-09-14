Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Brief Hospital Visit Amid Tumultuous Legal Battleground

Jair Bolsonaro left house arrest for a medical procedure. The ex-president is under scrutiny following a coup attempt conviction. His brief hospital trip sparked a mix of harsh policing criticism, staunch supporter rallies, and international interest, especially from the US, complicating Brazilian diplomatic ties.

Updated: 14-09-2025 23:16 IST
Bolsonaro's Brief Hospital Visit Amid Tumultuous Legal Battleground
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, briefly exited house arrest to undergo a medical procedure at a nearby hospital in Brasilia. This marks his first appearance since receiving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup, as decided by the Supreme Court.

Amid heightened security and police escorts, Bolsonaro was temporarily released for skin lesion treatments, a decision granted by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The trip prompted significant criticism from his son Carlos and drew crowds of supporters demanding amnesty.

The ruling has spurred international attention, notably affecting US-Brazil relations after US President Trump enacted tariffs, while Brazil's government denounced such foreign interventions, emphasizing their judicial independence.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

