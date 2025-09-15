Left Menu

Nepal: 3 newly appointed ministers to take oath of office

15-09-2025
  • Nepal

Three ministers inducted by Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki into her cabinet will be sworn in on Monday. Karki, 73, the Himalayan nation's first woman prime minister, assumed office on Sunday.

Later in the day, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Kulman Ghising, former managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority; Rameshwor Khanal, former finance minister; and Om Prakash Aryal, advocate and advisor to Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, as ministers on Karki's recommendation.

The newly appointed ministers will take the oath of office and secrecy at the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas in the Maharajgunj area of Kathmandu, according to sources close to the president's office.

Ghising will lead the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Urban Development; Khanal has been appointed as Minister for Finance, while Aryal was given the Law and Home Affairs portfolio.

Former chief justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of the agitating 'Gen Z' group to head the caretaker government, which is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

She took oath on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests spearheaded by the 'Gen Z' group against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit last Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. At least 72 people were killed in the nationwide protests.

