Former Goa CM Parsekar says he could return to BJP this year

Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Monday said he could return to the ruling BJP this year itself.Parsekar 69, who was CM from 2014 to 2017, lost from Mandrem in the 2017 assembly polls.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:07 IST
Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Monday said he could return to the ruling BJP ''this year itself''.

Parsekar (69), who was CM from 2014 to 2017, lost from Mandrem in the 2017 assembly polls. He quit the BJP in 2022 and contested unsuccessfully as an independent in the assembly polls held that year.

Talking to reporters outside Mantrayala in Porvorim, Parsekar said, ''I am ready for 'ghar wapsi' this year itself. Why to wait for 2027 (when assembly elections are due).'' Everything has a ''right time'', he added.

