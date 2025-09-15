Left Menu

Tanzania opposition presidential candidate barred for second time

The disqualification of Mpina, who leads the country's second largest opposition party, leaves President Samia Suluhu Hassan a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete. The vote will also be held without leading opposition party CHADEMA, which was disqualified in April after failing to sign the electoral code of conduct as part of its call for electoral reforms.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:38 IST
Tanzania opposition presidential candidate barred for second time

Tanzania's electoral commission said it had disqualified opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina for the second time on Monday, reversing a decision made two days earlier approving his nomination. The disqualification of Mpina, who leads the country's second largest opposition party, leaves President Samia Suluhu Hassan a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete.

The vote will also be held without leading opposition party CHADEMA, which was disqualified in April after failing to sign the electoral code of conduct as part of its call for electoral reforms. The CHADEMA presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, has been in jail for over five months after being charged with treason in April. He has denied the charges.

Rights groups like Amnesty International say Lissu's detention and the unexplained abductions of government critics in recent months point to a government crackdown ahead of the election. Over the weekend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accepted the nomination papers of Mpina, a former ruling party lawmaker, following a high court ruling that overturned an earlier decision by INEC to disqualify him.

"It is our hope the commission will drop all objections against our candidate so that he can proceed with the election campaigns in a bid to lead Tanzanians," said Shangwe Ayo, ACT-Wazalendo's deputy spokesperson, in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-From Gaza to Europe, via jet ski: Muhammad Abu Dakha's daring escape story

REFILE-From Gaza to Europe, via jet ski: Muhammad Abu Dakha's daring escape ...

 Global
2
Fadnavis govt apathetic towards farmers' woes, claims Pawar; warns of intensifying stir

Fadnavis govt apathetic towards farmers' woes, claims Pawar; warns of intens...

 India
3
Assam FIRs: SC extends protection to Siddharth Varadarajan, others from coercive action

Assam FIRs: SC extends protection to Siddharth Varadarajan, others from coer...

 India
4
Govt releases Rs 150 cr for Ahilyanagar-Parli railway project ahead of Marathwada Liberation Day

Govt releases Rs 150 cr for Ahilyanagar-Parli railway project ahead of Marat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025