Trump says companies, corporations should not be required to report quarterly
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:42 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday that companies and corporations should not be required to report earnings on a quarterly basis but rather to report on a six month basis.
"This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies," he wrote in a Truth Social post.
