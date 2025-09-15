Left Menu

Trump says companies, corporations should not be required to report quarterly

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:42 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday that companies and corporations should not be required to report earnings on a quarterly basis but rather to report on a six month basis.

"This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies," he wrote in a Truth Social post.

