UPDATE 1-Former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey sues Trump administration over firing

Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor who brought criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, has sued President Donald Trump's administration over her abrupt July firing, court records showed on Monday.

Comey, the eldest daughter of former FBI director and longtime Trump adversary James Comey, said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court against the Justice Department and the Executive Office of the President that she was not provided any cause for her removal

. "Defendants fired Ms. Comey solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey," Maurene Comey's lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

