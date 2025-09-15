Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey sues Trump administration over firing

Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor who brought criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, has sued President Donald Trump's administration over her abrupt July firing, court records showed on Monday. Comey, the eldest daughter of former FBI director and longtime Trump adversary James Comey, said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court against the Justice Department and the Executive Office of the President that she was not provided any cause for her removal .

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey sues Trump administration over firing

Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor who brought criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, has sued President Donald Trump's administration over her abrupt July firing, court records showed on Monday.

Comey, the eldest daughter of former FBI director and longtime Trump adversary James Comey, said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court against the Justice Department and the Executive Office of the President that she was not provided any cause for her removal

. "Defendants fired Ms. Comey solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey," Maurene Comey's lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in pole vault

Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in ...

 Japan
2
Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

 Global
3
Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard; booked

Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard;...

 India
4
Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025