Pilot leads Congress foot march in Jaipur, targets BJP govt over policies

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday led a foot march here under the party's ''Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'' campaign, targeting the BJP-led state government over its policies and functioning.

The march began from the District Congress Committee office and passed through the main market before concluding at Hemu Kalani Circle. A large number of Congress leaders and workers participated in the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Pilot accused the government of ignoring the Constitution and failing to work in the interest of the people.

''This government has no concern for the Constitution and is not working for public welfare. We will compel this government to act,'' he said.

Pilot alleged that the ruling party was focused only on divisive issues.

''Apart from temple-mosque, Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan, they have no other agenda,'' he charged.

He said people would have to endure the present government for three more years, after which the Congress would return to power with a ''bumper majority''.

Pilot also appealed to party workers to make the ongoing signature campaign a success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)