Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday recent incidents between his country and the United States are an "aggression" by the U.S., not tensions between the two countries, and that there is no communication between the governments. This month, a U.S. military strike in the Caribbean killed 11 people and sank a boat from Venezuela that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration claimed was transporting illegal narcotics.

The Trump administration is trying to justify the launch of a "criminal attack" on the South American country, Maduro said during a press conference, adding that communications with the U.S. had been damaged, but were now "thrown away".

