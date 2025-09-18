Brazil's Controversial Amnesty Bill: A Path to Freedom or Judicial Defiance?

In a contentious move, Brazil's lower house of Congress has expedited an amnesty bill that could potentially benefit former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies. Backed by the right-wing opposition, the bill seeks to offer relief to those convicted for their involvement in 2023 uprisings following Bolsonaro's electoral loss.

Bolsonaro, now under house arrest, received a prison sentence last week from the Supreme Court for attempting to overturn the 2022 election results. While the amnesty bill proposes pardoning those participating in 'political demonstrations' since October 2022, its legality is fiercely debated, with two Supreme Court justices deeming it unconstitutional.

Lawmakers voted 311-163 to send the bill directly to a plenary session, bypassing committee debates. The bill's final terms remain flexible, with House Speaker Hugo Motta allowing room for revisions. Discussions remain heated, with the Lula administration strongly opposing the amnesty, labeling it an affront to the judicial system and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)