Elon Musk's X Corp Takes On Major Music Publishers in Landmark Antitrust Case

In a bold legal move, Elon Musk's X Corp has initiated a lawsuit against 18 major music publishers and a key U.S. music trade association, accusing them of anti-competitive practices. The lawsuit, lodged in a federal court in Texas, claims that these entities have colluded to compel X into purchasing licenses at exorbitant rates.

The complaint highlights that the National Music Publishers' Association, along with Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Chappell, have refused to negotiate individual licensing deals. This alleged conspiracy has resulted in a flood of takedown notices targeting X, exerting pressure on the social media giant to comply with industrywide licensing terms.

X Corp's filing also reveals that the weekly takedown notices have led to the removal of thousands of posts and suspension of over 50,000 users, severely affecting its user engagement and advertising revenue. The lawsuit seeks to restore fair competition in music licensing and recover lost revenue, marking a significant clash between tech and the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)