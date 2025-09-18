Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and US Deepen Defence Partnership

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and US Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, discussed enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. They reviewed current agendas and charted an actionable path for future initiatives, highlighting strategic partnership and mutual support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster India-US relations, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and American Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation agenda.

The discussions focused on strengthening strategic partnership, with both officials expressing optimism about forthcoming initiatives in defence collaboration.

Kwatra praised Colby's insight and unwavering support, while Colby reiterated the US Department of War's commitment to deepening ties during a recent meeting at the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

