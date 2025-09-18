Strengthening Ties: India and US Deepen Defence Partnership

In a significant move to bolster India-US relations, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and American Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation agenda.

The discussions focused on strengthening strategic partnership, with both officials expressing optimism about forthcoming initiatives in defence collaboration.

Kwatra praised Colby's insight and unwavering support, while Colby reiterated the US Department of War's commitment to deepening ties during a recent meeting at the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)