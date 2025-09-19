U.S.-China TikTok Deal Receives Approval

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Fox News that China may have green-lighted a deal concerning the popular app, TikTok. The potential approval came after a fruitful meeting that suggests a breakthrough in ongoing negotiations.

The statement was made during 'The Story with Martha MacCallum,' highlighting the diplomatic strides made between the U.S. and China on this issue.

This development could mark a pivotal moment in resolving trade tensions surrounding technology platforms between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)