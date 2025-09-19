Left Menu

U.S.-China TikTok Deal Receives Approval

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Fox News that China seems to have approved a deal regarding TikTok. This follows a positive meeting, indicating progress in negotiations over the popular app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:55 IST
U.S.-China TikTok Deal Receives Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Fox News that China may have green-lighted a deal concerning the popular app, TikTok. The potential approval came after a fruitful meeting that suggests a breakthrough in ongoing negotiations.

The statement was made during 'The Story with Martha MacCallum,' highlighting the diplomatic strides made between the U.S. and China on this issue.

This development could mark a pivotal moment in resolving trade tensions surrounding technology platforms between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

 Spain
2
Bombay High Court Faces Another Bomb Threat Hoax

Bombay High Court Faces Another Bomb Threat Hoax

 India
3
Spain's Bold Stand on Monetizing Russian Assets

Spain's Bold Stand on Monetizing Russian Assets

 Global
4
Great Escape: Inmates Flee Gumla Remand Home

Great Escape: Inmates Flee Gumla Remand Home

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025