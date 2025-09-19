Left Menu

Canada, Mexico Forge Stronger Ties Amid Trade Talks

Canada and Mexico are committed to deepening economic and security ties. During a visit to Mexico by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, both countries agreed to strengthen the free trade pact with the U.S. as they prepare for a trade deal review. Carney seeks to improve ties and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 06:36 IST
Mark Carney

Canada and Mexico have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and their shared free trade agreement with the United States. This pledge was announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Mexico, where he met with President Claudia Sheinbaum. Both leaders emphasized enhancing economic and security cooperation.

The timing of Carney's visit coincides with ongoing public consultations between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., ahead of a crucial review of their trilateral free trade agreement scheduled for the following year. Prime Minister Carney expressed confidence in finding adjustments to boost regional competition and economic competitiveness.

This visit marks the first bilateral engagement of a Canadian prime minister to Mexico in eight years. Despite describing current relations as excellent, Canadian officials acknowledge a need for more frequent high-level interactions to strengthen ties. Both countries aim to collaborate on tackling transnational crime and boosting border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

