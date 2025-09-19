Germany's Finance Minister Promises Bold Budget Revisions Amid Fiscal Challenges

In response to a severe budget shortfall, Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has unveiled plans for extensive reforms and budget cuts. In an interview with Handelsblatt, Klingbeil emphasized the need for a comprehensive package that balances savings with fiscal prudence.

The announcement follows parliament's approval of the first annual budget since fiscal rules were relaxed earlier this year. Germany's coalition government faces a substantial 30 billion euro gap in its financial blueprint for 2027.

Klingbeil noted that discussions within the coalition will focus on reducing subsidies and possibly reforming the inheritance tax as part of wider financial restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)