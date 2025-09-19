Left Menu

Germany's Finance Minister Promises Bold Budget Revisions Amid Fiscal Challenges

Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is set to implement extensive budget reforms to address a significant fiscal shortfall. In an interview, he highlighted plans for savings and welfare payment reforms, including changes to unemployment benefits. Discussions to reduce subsidies and reform inheritance tax are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 07:34 IST
Germany's Finance Minister Promises Bold Budget Revisions Amid Fiscal Challenges
Finance Minister

In response to a severe budget shortfall, Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has unveiled plans for extensive reforms and budget cuts. In an interview with Handelsblatt, Klingbeil emphasized the need for a comprehensive package that balances savings with fiscal prudence.

The announcement follows parliament's approval of the first annual budget since fiscal rules were relaxed earlier this year. Germany's coalition government faces a substantial 30 billion euro gap in its financial blueprint for 2027.

Klingbeil noted that discussions within the coalition will focus on reducing subsidies and possibly reforming the inheritance tax as part of wider financial restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Great Escape: Inmates Flee Gumla Remand Home

Great Escape: Inmates Flee Gumla Remand Home

 India
2
Massive Cyber Fraud Bust at Punjab Resort: 38 Arrested

Massive Cyber Fraud Bust at Punjab Resort: 38 Arrested

 India
3
Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

 Switzerland
4
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025