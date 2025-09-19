Thailand's Monarch Approves New Cabinet Under PM Anutin Charnvirakul

In a significant political development, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has officially endorsed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's new cabinet. The announcement was made public through a notice in the Royal Gazette.

This royal endorsement is a crucial step that enables the cabinet members to take an oath before the king. If successful, this ceremony will allow them to present a policy statement to parliament.

Upon fulfilling these formalities, the newly endorsed ministers will be authorized to fully assume their government responsibilities and duties. The approval paves the way for potential significant changes in the country's governance and policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)