Operation Sindoor: A New Era of Warfare

In a significant address, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan unveiled the strategic nuances of Operation Sindoor, underscoring it as a breakthrough in modern warfare tactics. Unlike traditional conflicts defined by territorial gains, Sindoor marked a shift to technology-driven operations utilizing cyber, electromagnetic, and space domains.

The operation, launched post-Pahalgam attacks, targeted nine terrorist bases with precision strikes that minimized civilian casualties. The military's strategic strikes at dawn, guided by satellite and electronic intelligence, demonstrated India's advanced warfare capabilities and decisively outmaneuvered adversarial escalation efforts.

This operation highlighted the Indian military's transition from conventional tactics towards strategic dominance through technology, focusing on information supremacy and operational sophistication. It also emphasized the role of proactive defense strategies in adapting and shaping future warfare dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)