U.S. Aims to Reclaim Bagram: Strategic or Standoff?

The U.S. seeks to regain control of the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, with President Trump emphasizing its strategic importance near China. Despite U.S. interest, Afghan officials are firm on not allowing a U.S. military presence. Discussions center on mutual economic and political relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is actively pursuing the reclamation of the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, a strategic location of interest according to President Donald Trump. His announcement came during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Bagram, a historic Soviet-era airstrip, served as the main operational base for U.S. forces in Afghanistan post the 9/11 attacks, until the 2021 U.S. withdrawal. The base's proximity to China adds to its strategic significance, as Trump stated, "We want that base back."

However, Kabul stands against any U.S. military presence, with Afghan Foreign Ministry official Zakir Jalal advocating for relationships based on mutual respect and shared interests, excluding military involvement. While talks between the U.S. and Afghan officials on various diplomatic issues continue, Washington remains firm in its non-recognition of the Taliban-led administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

