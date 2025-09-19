Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's Caste Census Under Congress

The Karnataka BJP President, B Y Vijayendra, accused the Congress-led state government of using the Social and Educational Survey, or caste census, to divide Hindus. He urged people to register as 'Hindu' and condemned the creation of various new castes. The survey runs from September 22 to October 7.

Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2025
Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as BJP President B Y Vijayendra attacks the state's Congress government over its Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as a caste census. Vijayendra claims the survey, scheduled between September 22 and October 7, is a divisive tool targeting Hindu unity.

Stating that the government has introduced 47 new categories such as Christian Lingayat and Christian Vokkaliga, Vijayendra argued that the move creates unnecessary confusion. In response, he urged residents to identify solely as 'Hindu' in the religion section.

The BJP leader also criticized an earlier contentious caste report by the State Backward Classes Commission as unscientific. Meanwhile, Karnataka remains divided over the social implications of this painstaking Rs 420 crore exercise.

