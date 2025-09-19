Prime Minister Modi to Unveil New Projects in Odisha: A Major Push for Development
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on department secretaries to ensure seamless arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 27. Modi will attend the 'Seva Parv' in Berhampur, inaugurate several projects, and improve infrastructure, boosting India's development initiatives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 27, with significant new projects planned for inauguration, according to directives from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. As part of the national 'Seva Parv,' the Prime Minister's agenda includes unveiling major infrastructure initiatives.
Among the projects Modi will launch are the expansion of eight IITs nationwide and enhancements to key railway lines, including Koraput-Baiguda and Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur. The visit will also see the opening of the Sambalpur-Sarla flyover and a landmark rollout of 4G services by BSNL, alongside the declaration of world-class status for state hospitals.
Odisha's administration, guided by Majhi, is preparing to ensure comprehensive logistical support, public engagement, and security for Modi's visit. Extensive discussions about security measures and public participation were undertaken to facilitate the success of the event.
