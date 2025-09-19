Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Unveil New Projects in Odisha: A Major Push for Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on department secretaries to ensure seamless arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 27. Modi will attend the 'Seva Parv' in Berhampur, inaugurate several projects, and improve infrastructure, boosting India's development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:37 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil New Projects in Odisha: A Major Push for Development
Odisha Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 27, with significant new projects planned for inauguration, according to directives from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. As part of the national 'Seva Parv,' the Prime Minister's agenda includes unveiling major infrastructure initiatives.

Among the projects Modi will launch are the expansion of eight IITs nationwide and enhancements to key railway lines, including Koraput-Baiguda and Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur. The visit will also see the opening of the Sambalpur-Sarla flyover and a landmark rollout of 4G services by BSNL, alongside the declaration of world-class status for state hospitals.

Odisha's administration, guided by Majhi, is preparing to ensure comprehensive logistical support, public engagement, and security for Modi's visit. Extensive discussions about security measures and public participation were undertaken to facilitate the success of the event.

TRENDING

1
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
3
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025