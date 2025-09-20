Left Menu

Michael Waltz Confirmed as U.N. Ambassador Amid Partisan Divide

Michael Waltz, former national security adviser, has been confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. The Senate vote was 47-43, with three Democrats siding with Republicans. Criticized for a past security mishap, Waltz aims to reform the U.N. ahead of the General Assembly meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:55 IST
Michael Waltz Confirmed as U.N. Ambassador Amid Partisan Divide

In a closely watched vote, the U.S. Senate confirmed Michael Waltz as ambassador to the United Nations, filling a critical vacancy in President Donald Trump's administration. Waltz, who previously served as national security adviser, was approved with a 47 to 43 vote largely along party lines.

Notably, three Democratic Senators—John Fetterman, Mark Kelly, and Jeanne Shaheen—crossed party lines to support the nomination, while Republican Senator Rand Paul dissented. Waltz, ousted from his previous post in May, was criticized for a security breach involving sensitive military plans.

As Waltz prepares for the upcoming U.N. General Assembly, the stakes are high. His confirmation comes at a pivotal time as the U.S. aims to strengthen its position against rising Chinese influence at the global forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India
3
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
4
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025