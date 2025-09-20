Michael Waltz Confirmed as U.N. Ambassador Amid Partisan Divide

In a closely watched vote, the U.S. Senate confirmed Michael Waltz as ambassador to the United Nations, filling a critical vacancy in President Donald Trump's administration. Waltz, who previously served as national security adviser, was approved with a 47 to 43 vote largely along party lines.

Notably, three Democratic Senators—John Fetterman, Mark Kelly, and Jeanne Shaheen—crossed party lines to support the nomination, while Republican Senator Rand Paul dissented. Waltz, ousted from his previous post in May, was criticized for a security breach involving sensitive military plans.

As Waltz prepares for the upcoming U.N. General Assembly, the stakes are high. His confirmation comes at a pivotal time as the U.S. aims to strengthen its position against rising Chinese influence at the global forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)