Trump Endorses Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for a potential merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, describing the idea as promising. Although he refrained from an official comment, Trump praised Union Pacific as a significant railroad company during a brief exchange with reporters in the Oval Office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 03:15 IST
In a recent statement made from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump offered encouraging words regarding a possible merger between two major railroad giants, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.
While withholding an official stance, Trump characterized Union Pacific as an outstanding railroad, suggesting the merger 'sounds good' to him.
The comment highlights the administration's potentially favorable disposition towards corporate consolidations in the transportation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
