Prashant Kishor Lobs Accusations at Bihar Ministers Ahead of Elections

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor cast doubts over the educational credentials of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, claiming he never completed his matriculation exams. Addressing a public event, Kishor branded Choudhary an 'expert' in altering identities and highlighted an alleged murder accusation against him.

Kishor asserted that Choudhary was initially Samrat Kumar Maurya and implicated in a Congress leader's untimely death. 'The Deputy CM is seasoned in name alterations,' Kishor alleged, revealing that his original name was Samrat Kumar Maurya. 'He stood accused of murder in a case involving the fatal attack on Congress leader Sadanand Singh, and he spent six months in jail as a minor.'

Challenging Choudhary's education, Kishor noted that the Bihar School Examination Board informed the Supreme Court that 'Samrat Kumar Maurya' failed the matriculation exam. 'Despite this, he claimed to have earned a doctorate from the University of California,' Kishor revealed, pressing for accountability.

Kishor also accused Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary of accumulating over Rs 200 crore in Benami assets, spotlighting transactions via his personal assistant. He described a purchase arrangement involving 0.7 acres of land and alleges income tax evasion through undervaluation of property sales.

These serious allegations arise as the Bihar Assembly elections loom, with Kishor's Jan Suraaj deciding to go it alone, separate from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan coalition of RJD and Congress.

