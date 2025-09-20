Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Dedicates Song to PM Modi Ahead of Visit

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel dedicated a song to PM Narendra Modi ahead of his Gujarat visit, calling it an embodiment of the people's sentiments. Modi's visit will include inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore and participating in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:07 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has dedicated a heartfelt song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coinciding with Modi's upcoming visit to the state on Saturday. In a post on social media platform X, Patel explained that the song encapsulates the sentiments of ordinary Indian citizens towards the prime minister.

"Welcome, Modiji," wrote Patel. "Honourable Modiji is visiting Gujarat today. On this occasion, I am sharing this song with all of you, which expresses the sentiments of the ordinary people of the country towards Modiji. Modiji has earned a place in the hearts of every common citizen by caring for their concerns." Patel further emphasized Modi's commitment to keeping India's national interests supreme.

Prime Minister Modi's agenda includes attending the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' program and laying the foundation for multiple development projects in Bhavnagar valued over Rs 34,200 crore, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office. Modi will also conduct an aerial survey of Dholera and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal. He mentioned the significance of September 20th for advancing India's maritime sector and self-reliance goals.

