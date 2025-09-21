Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Tripura as Political Tensions Escalate

At least four people were injured, including BJP Janajati Morcha vice president Mangal Debbarma, in an attack by Tipra Motha Party supporters in Tripura. The attack occurred during a cloth distribution event, leading to a police investigation with complaints from both parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:20 IST
Violence Erupts in Tripura as Political Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of political tensions in Tripura, at least four individuals, including BJP Janajati Morcha vice president Mangal Debbarma, sustained injuries following an attack by supporters of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) in West Tripura district on Sunday.

The incident unfolded at a community hall in Hezamara, where a distribution event was planned. According to Mangal Debbarma, the attack came unexpectedly from TMP workers as BJP leaders and workers gathered to distribute traditional dresses to tribal women. Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb was also slated to attend the event.

Police have begun investigating complaints from both the BJP's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, and the TMP, who accused each other of provocation and verbal conflicts that led to the violence. This is not the first instance of such clashes, as a similar incident occurred in Khowai district on August 31. No arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025