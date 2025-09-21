Violence Erupts in Tripura as Political Tensions Escalate

In a significant escalation of political tensions in Tripura, at least four individuals, including BJP Janajati Morcha vice president Mangal Debbarma, sustained injuries following an attack by supporters of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) in West Tripura district on Sunday.

The incident unfolded at a community hall in Hezamara, where a distribution event was planned. According to Mangal Debbarma, the attack came unexpectedly from TMP workers as BJP leaders and workers gathered to distribute traditional dresses to tribal women. Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb was also slated to attend the event.

Police have begun investigating complaints from both the BJP's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, and the TMP, who accused each other of provocation and verbal conflicts that led to the violence. This is not the first instance of such clashes, as a similar incident occurred in Khowai district on August 31. No arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)