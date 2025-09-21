Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Play: Business Allies Step In

President Donald Trump has announced his support for media mogul Lachlan Murdoch and businessmen Larry Ellison and Michael Dell to be part of a deal aimed at keeping TikTok operational in the U.S. This involvement thrusts potential Trump allies into an influential position over the popular social media app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:39 IST
Trump's TikTok Play: Business Allies Step In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that media mogul Lachlan Murdoch, along with business titans Larry Ellison and Michael Dell, will likely be U.S. investors in a proposed deal to ensure TikTok continues to operate in America. This plan involves transferring TikTok's U.S. assets from China's ByteDance to American owners.

The inclusion of these investors grants Trump-aligned corporate figures influence over the widely-used social media platform that serves 170 million U.S. users, impacting public discourse on topics like politics and culture. Trump commended these business leaders during a Fox News interview, indicating they could boost his support among young voters in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Despite previously clashing with the Murdochs over news coverage, Trump now aligns with them regarding this deal. The initiative forms part of a broader approach by Trump's administration to shape U.S.-China economic relations, though his interventions in business have drawn criticism for potentially undermining the principles of American capitalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
2
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
3
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
4
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025