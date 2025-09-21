Trump's TikTok Play: Business Allies Step In

President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that media mogul Lachlan Murdoch, along with business titans Larry Ellison and Michael Dell, will likely be U.S. investors in a proposed deal to ensure TikTok continues to operate in America. This plan involves transferring TikTok's U.S. assets from China's ByteDance to American owners.

The inclusion of these investors grants Trump-aligned corporate figures influence over the widely-used social media platform that serves 170 million U.S. users, impacting public discourse on topics like politics and culture. Trump commended these business leaders during a Fox News interview, indicating they could boost his support among young voters in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Despite previously clashing with the Murdochs over news coverage, Trump now aligns with them regarding this deal. The initiative forms part of a broader approach by Trump's administration to shape U.S.-China economic relations, though his interventions in business have drawn criticism for potentially undermining the principles of American capitalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)