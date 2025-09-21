CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

The Turkish main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), held a significant congress on Sunday, reaffirming its leadership amid mounting tension with the government. Özgur Özel, CHP's chair, secured unanimous support from delegates against potential government-led leadership changes.

Allegations of electoral fraud have embroiled the CHP in a legal battle, with prosecutors accusing the party of vote-buying and procedural misconduct. These accusations, denied by the CHP, are seen by critics as the government's strategic attempt to destabilize the opposition through judicial pressure.

The situation has intensified with targeted arrests, especially following the detention of influential Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption charges. With local leadership forcibly changed, the conflict underscores the high-stakes tussle for power ahead of Turkey's next electoral cycle.

