Global Politics Ripple As Four Nations Recognize Palestinian State

Four Western nations, including Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, have formally recognized a Palestinian state, reigniting debates on the two-state solution amid ongoing Gaza conflict. This decision has drawn criticism from Israel and the U.S., underscoring the complexity and continued tension in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Updated: 22-09-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 05:24 IST
Global Politics Ripple As Four Nations Recognize Palestinian State

In a significant geopolitical development, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have joined a growing list of nations recognizing a Palestinian state.

This move, announced on Sunday, aims to reinvigorate efforts for a two-state solution amid the enduring conflict between Israel and Palestine.

While this recognition aligns these countries with over 140 other states supporting Palestinian ambitions, it has drawn ire from Israel and the United States, emphasizing the challenges in Middle Eastern peace efforts.

