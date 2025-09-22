Global Politics Ripple As Four Nations Recognize Palestinian State

In a significant geopolitical development, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have joined a growing list of nations recognizing a Palestinian state.

This move, announced on Sunday, aims to reinvigorate efforts for a two-state solution amid the enduring conflict between Israel and Palestine.

While this recognition aligns these countries with over 140 other states supporting Palestinian ambitions, it has drawn ire from Israel and the United States, emphasizing the challenges in Middle Eastern peace efforts.