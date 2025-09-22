Echoes of McCarthyism: A Modern-Day Inquisition

A modern political inquisition reminiscent of McCarthyism is unfolding across the United States, centered around the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk. Individuals who criticize Kirk or make perceived insensitive comments are facing a coordinated campaign of intimidation, including threats, firings, and doxing.

This modern-day witch hunt, reminiscent of the 1950s, is driven by far-right 'cancel culture' tactics, led by Vice President JD Vance, and includes public exposure of critics through websites and social media. This climate bears resemblance to the infamous McCarthy era, which saw similar tactics of fear-mongering and public humiliation against accused communists.

There is growing concern about the parallels between this new wave of political persecution and historical precedents. The rise of such practices under the Trump administration raises fears about democratic erosion, as dissent is stifled and dialogue is marginalized, increasing the threat of authoritarianism.

