Echoes of McCarthyism: A Modern-Day Inquisition

Recent events echoing McCarthyism unfold as public figures and critics in the U.S. face threats and firings for criticizing activist Charlie Kirk. Similarities to the 1950s witch hunts reveal a chilling political climate of silencing dissent, driven by far-right cancel culture under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:29 IST
Echoes of McCarthyism: A Modern-Day Inquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A modern political inquisition reminiscent of McCarthyism is unfolding across the United States, centered around the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk. Individuals who criticize Kirk or make perceived insensitive comments are facing a coordinated campaign of intimidation, including threats, firings, and doxing.

This modern-day witch hunt, reminiscent of the 1950s, is driven by far-right 'cancel culture' tactics, led by Vice President JD Vance, and includes public exposure of critics through websites and social media. This climate bears resemblance to the infamous McCarthy era, which saw similar tactics of fear-mongering and public humiliation against accused communists.

There is growing concern about the parallels between this new wave of political persecution and historical precedents. The rise of such practices under the Trump administration raises fears about democratic erosion, as dissent is stifled and dialogue is marginalized, increasing the threat of authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

