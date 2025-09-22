Left Menu

Crowds vs. Votes: Haasan's Insight on Political Rallies

Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, discusses the common misconception that large rally crowds automatically translate to votes. Addressing actor-politician Vijay’s rallies, Haasan emphasizes that this phenomenon applies to all leaders, including himself and Vijay. He advises Vijay to act courageously in politics for the people’s benefit.

Kamal Haasan, leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has dispelled the misconception that large crowds at political rallies guarantee electoral success. This observation comes in response to actor-politician Vijay's recent rallies that drew significant numbers.

Haasan noted, "A massive turnout does not inevitably convert into votes," emphasizing that this trend holds true for all political figures, including himself and Vijay, head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Offering advice to Vijay, who is newly embarked on his political journey, Haasan urged him to "proceed with courage and do good for the people." Vijay, addressing critics who suggested these crowds won't become votes, challenged the notion by engaging with the crowd directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

