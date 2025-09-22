Crowds vs. Votes: Haasan's Insight on Political Rallies

Kamal Haasan, leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has dispelled the misconception that large crowds at political rallies guarantee electoral success. This observation comes in response to actor-politician Vijay's recent rallies that drew significant numbers.

Haasan noted, "A massive turnout does not inevitably convert into votes," emphasizing that this trend holds true for all political figures, including himself and Vijay, head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Offering advice to Vijay, who is newly embarked on his political journey, Haasan urged him to "proceed with courage and do good for the people." Vijay, addressing critics who suggested these crowds won't become votes, challenged the notion by engaging with the crowd directly.

