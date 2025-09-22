Global Political Diaries: Key Events and High-Profile Meetings Scheduled Worldwide

As global leaders converge for crucial discussions, a comprehensive political diary outlines upcoming events of international significance. New York plays host to the UN General Assembly, attracting figures like India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In the U.S., bilateral meetings between key ministers, including the anticipated talks of India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlight efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, Beijing will receive a visit from Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

Attention will also turn to Europe, with various EU trade and economic meetings scheduled, reflecting the continent's focus on forging stronger alliances and addressing pressing regional concerns. This busy schedule underscores the active role nations play in shaping today's global political and economic narratives.