Rajasthan MLA Ratan Devasi Faces Threats: A Political Conundrum

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ratan Devasi from Raniwara claims his family is facing threats from a former state minister, his son, and several officials. He alleges support from individuals in Jalore, Sirohi, and trustees of the Sundha Mata temple. Devasi pledges to continue his societal fight and plans to report the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ratan Devasi has accused a former state minister, his son, and several officials of threatening his family.

In a social media post, he alleged that individuals from Jalore, Sirohi, and trustees of the Sundha Mata temple were supporting these threats.

Devasi, highlighting his commitment to the weaker sections and a drug-free society, plans to report these issues to higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

