Rajasthan MLA Ratan Devasi Faces Threats: A Political Conundrum

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ratan Devasi has accused a former state minister, his son, and several officials of threatening his family.

In a social media post, he alleged that individuals from Jalore, Sirohi, and trustees of the Sundha Mata temple were supporting these threats.

Devasi, highlighting his commitment to the weaker sections and a drug-free society, plans to report these issues to higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)